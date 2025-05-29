Situation In Swiss Landslide Valley Remains Unstable
-
A risk of mudslides remains on both sides of the Lötschental valley, cantonal authorities said on Thursday around midday. The situation on the Kleiner Nesthorn, the mountain where the landslide began on Wednesday, is also still unstable. Several hundred thousand cubic metres of rock are affected.
Debris flows could also occur due to the masses of rock, ice and water now lying in the valley. The material is unstable.
On Wednesday virtually the entire Birch Glacier above the village of Blatten collapsed, leading to a debris deposit on the valley floor which is several dozen metres thick and two kilometres long.
Most of the village was buried and debris is now blocking the Lonza river, which has caused a lake to form, which has in turn flooded houses that were spared during the landslide.More More Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It's complicated
Small landslides are on the increase in the Swiss Alps owing to climate change. But the link with global warming is less obvious for large natural disasters.
