Further Villages In Swiss Landslide Area Avoid Damage For Now



Deutsch de Gemeinden flussabwärts von Blatten VS bisher verschont Original Read more: Gemeinden flussabwärts von Blatten VS bisher verschon Русский ru Река Лонца может стать угрозой для деревень долины Лётченталь Read more: Река Лонца может стать угрозой для деревень долины Лётчентал

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Despite the large build-up of water and debris after the landslide in Blatten on Wednesday afternoon, damage to villages downstream had not been reported by the next morning. One man is still missing. This content was published on May 29, 2025 - 10:22 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A lake that has built up behind the landslide debris in Blatten, canton Valais, has continued to fill up, a spokesperson for the Lötschental emergency services told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday morning.

As a precautionary measure, some buildings in the downstream municipalities of Wiler and Kippel were evacuated on Wednesday. There is a possibility that large outflows from the lake could erode the land along the Lonza river, the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the village of Blatten was almost fully buried when a huge section of glacier crashed down a nearby mountain. A 64-year-old local man was reported missing, and search dogs have been deployed.

Authorities plan to hold a media conference on Thursday to provide more information on developments in the area.