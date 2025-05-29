Further Villages In Swiss Landslide Area Avoid Damage For Now
A lake that has built up behind the landslide debris in Blatten, canton Valais, has continued to fill up, a spokesperson for the Lötschental emergency services told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday morning.
As a precautionary measure, some buildings in the downstream municipalities of Wiler and Kippel were evacuated on Wednesday. There is a possibility that large outflows from the lake could erode the land along the Lonza river, the spokesperson said.
On Wednesday afternoon, the village of Blatten was almost fully buried when a huge section of glacier crashed down a nearby mountain. A 64-year-old local man was reported missing, and search dogs have been deployed.
Authorities plan to hold a media conference on Thursday to provide more information on developments in the area.
