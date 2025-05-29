Ceará, Pernambuco To Host Arab Chamber Roadshow

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Business opportunities in the Arab market will be the focus of roadshows to be held next week by the(ABCC ) in the northeastern Brazilian states of Ceará and Pernambuco. As a central part of the schedule, the institution will hold seminars in the state capitals, Fortaleza and Recife, aimed at those interested in exporting and establishing partnerships with Arab countries.

In Fortaleza, the seminar will take place on June 3, starting at 9 a.m., at the auditorium of Ceará industry group FIEC. In Recife, the seminar will be held on June 5, also at 9 a.m., at the Industry House of Pernambuco industry group FIEPE.

In addition to opening remarks by local authorities, the events will feature presentations on the Arab countries, their economies, business culture, and opportunities; Islamic markets and the added value of halal certification; and an overview of upcoming initiatives targeting the Arab market that companies can join. Brands with successful sales stories in the region will also share their experiences.

Brazil maintains an estimated trade volume of USD 33.87 billion with Arab countries. Last year, Brazilian exports to the region rose by 22.44%, reaching USD 23.68 billion. According to the ABCC's press office, this occurred in a context where overall Brazilian exports declined by 0.78%, to USD 337.04 billion.

“The result stands out as it proves the resilience of Arab markets, especially in a year when Brazil's global exports virtually repeated their 2023 performance,” said the secretary-general and vice president of International Relations at the ABCC, Mohamad Mourad.“The Arab market should, therefore, be a priority for companies looking to internationalize their operations,” he was quoted as saying in the released material.

The ABCC spearheads the Halal do Brasil project, which encourages food companies to export value-added products certified as halal-that is, suitable for Muslims. According to Mourad, the main opportunities in the Arab market lie in food and beverages, which account for 75% of exports, but there are also prospects in other sectors.“Businesspeople who decide to venture into Arab markets will find all support they need to succeed,” says Mourad.

In addition to participating in the seminars, the ABCC team visiting Ceará and Pernambuco will engage in other outreach activities between June 2 and 6, including meetings with authorities and representatives from the public and private sectors, as well as visits to ports and economic complexes.

Fortaleza, Ceará state

Brazil-Arab Countries Seminar: Connecting Ceará to International Opportunities

June 3, 9 a.m.

FIEC – Av. Barão de Studart, 1980 – Aldeota

Register here

Recife, Pernambuco state

Brazil-Arab Countries Seminar: Connecting Pernambuco to International Opportunities

June 5, 9 a.m.

FIEP – Av. Cruz Cabugá, 767

Register here

