Ceará, Pernambuco To Host Arab Chamber Roadshow

Ceará, Pernambuco To Host Arab Chamber Roadshow
In Fortaleza, the seminar will take place on June 3, starting at 9 a.m., at the auditorium of Ceará industry group FIEC. In Recife, the seminar will be held on June 5, also at 9 a.m., at the Industry House of Pernambuco industry group FIEPE.
In addition to opening remarks by local authorities, the events will feature presentations on the Arab countries, their economies, business culture, and opportunities; Islamic markets and the added value of halal certification; and an overview of upcoming initiatives targeting the Arab market that companies can join. Brands with successful sales stories in the region will also share their experiences.
Brazil maintains an estimated trade volume of USD 33.87 billion with Arab countries. Last year, Brazilian exports to the region rose by 22.44%, reaching USD 23.68 billion. According to the ABCC's press office, this occurred in a context where overall Brazilian exports declined by 0.78%, to USD 337.04 billion.
“The result stands out as it proves the resilience of Arab markets, especially in a year when Brazil's global exports virtually repeated their 2023 performance,” said the secretary-general and vice president of International Relations at the ABCC, Mohamad Mourad.“The Arab market should, therefore, be a priority for companies looking to internationalize their operations,” he was quoted as saying in the released material.
The ABCC spearheads the Halal do Brasil project, which encourages food companies to export value-added products certified as halal-that is, suitable for Muslims. According to Mourad, the main opportunities in the Arab market lie in food and beverages, which account for 75% of exports, but there are also prospects in other sectors.“Businesspeople who decide to venture into Arab markets will find all support they need to succeed,” says Mourad.Other activities
In addition to participating in the seminars, the ABCC team visiting Ceará and Pernambuco will engage in other outreach activities between June 2 and 6, including meetings with authorities and representatives from the public and private sectors, as well as visits to ports and economic complexes.Quick facts:
Fortaleza, Ceará state
Brazil-Arab Countries Seminar: Connecting Ceará to International Opportunities
June 3, 9 a.m.
FIEC – Av. Barão de Studart, 1980 – Aldeota
Register here
Recife, Pernambuco state
Brazil-Arab Countries Seminar: Connecting Pernambuco to International Opportunities
June 5, 9 a.m.
FIEP – Av. Cruz Cabugá, 767
Register here
Translated by Guilherme MirandaMarcelo Brammer/Arab-Brazilian Chamber
The post Ceará, Pernambuco to host Arab Chamber roadshow appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment