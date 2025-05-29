Jordan Issues Tender To Purchase Barley
Bidders are required to purchase documentation laying out the rules for the tender from the bidding departmen at the cost of 650 Jordanian dinars (USS 915.50). Bids will be accepted until next Wednesday (4) at 2 pm, local time.
Bidding companies are required to have a valid professional license, a commercial registration certificate issued in the 30 days leading up to the tender's opening date, and to be registered with a chamber of commerce.
