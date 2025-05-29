Panama President Mulino On SUNTRACS Leader Saúl Méndez's Asylum: They're Evaluating That, But I Don't Know Anything Else.

Panama President Mulino On SUNTRACS Leader Saúl Méndez's Asylum: They're Evaluating That, But I Don't Know Anything Else. -
According to reports, the union leader jumped the diplomatic gate, knocked on the door, and handed a note to the chargé d'Affaires, Carlos Javier Suárez Cornejo, requesting political asylum. That same day, the Second Prosecutor's Office against Organized Crime issued arrest warrants for Méndez and other Suntracs leaders, including Genaro López, also the union's former general secretary. According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the arrest warrants are for alleged crimes of aggravated fraud, money laundering, criminal association, document forgery, and malfeasance. To date, the Bolivian government has not issued a formal statement on whether or not it will grant the requested asylum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment