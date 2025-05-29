Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Panama's Colon Free Zone Raid And Seizure: A Store And Warehouse Had Counterfeit Merchandise Valued At $5 Million


2025-05-29 02:12:28
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) So have you ever wondered why you could buy a pair of Crocs for a few dollars in Panama where in North America they can set you back $25 to $50? Can China be the culprit? A store and warehouse located in the Colón Free Zone were raided by units of the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ), in conjunction with the Intellectual Property and Computer Security Prosecutor's Office. Approximately $5 million worth of suspected counterfeit items were reportedly seized during the operation.



975 items of well-known brands were seized at the store, including sneakers and flip-flops. In addition, 5,372 packages of similar merchandise were found in a warehouse belonging to the same establishment. So far, no one has been arrested in this case. Authorities continue operations against criminal groups dedicated to the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of counterfeit products.

