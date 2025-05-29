Panama's Colon Free Zone Raid And Seizure: A Store And Warehouse Had Counterfeit Merchandise Valued At $5 Million

975 items of well-known brands were seized at the store, including sneakers and flip-flops. In addition, 5,372 packages of similar merchandise were found in a warehouse belonging to the same establishment. So far, no one has been arrested in this case. Authorities continue operations against criminal groups dedicated to the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of counterfeit products.

