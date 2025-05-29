Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gasoline And Diesel Prices Will Increase Starting May 30 Tomorrow At 6Am -

2025-05-29 02:12:28
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Energy Secretariat announced that fuel prices will rise starting this Friday May 30 at 6am and will continue at this price through June 13. 95-octane gasoline will increase by 0.008 cents per liter; 91-octane gasoline will increase by 0.013 cents per liter, and diesel by 0.018 cents per liter. According to the Ministry of Energy, the variations reflect only international costs. Prices in petrol vary from town to town and gas station to gas station.



