Stacy Landis And Harold Fears Launch ARES CDL Institute With $200K Gift To Train Justice-Impacted Students



EQS Newswire / 29/05/2025 / 16:22 UTC+8



Kansas City, KS - May 29, 2025 - (SeaPRwire ) - Accomplished entrepreneur Stacy Landis, President of Property Plus Construction , has joined forces with Harold Fears, owner of Ares Transportation, to co-found ARES CDL Institute, a nonprofit workforce development organization focused on creating high-impact opportunities for the justice-impacted and underserved.

As the visionary and face of the movement, Harold Fears conceptualized ARES CDL Institute to serve as a bridge between incarceration and career opportunity. Stacy Landis, a product of affordable housing and a powerhouse in the construction industry, has stepped in as the executioner - responsible for bringing Harold's vision to life and ensuring every promise made is fulfilled.

Together, they've personally contributed $200,000, covering 100% of tuition costs for over 30 students at a rate of $6,000 per student. The donation goes far beyond dollars - it's about transformation and dignity. "Harold Fears saw the future - and I knew we could build it," said Landis. "He brought the partnerships, and I brought the systems. Together, we're proving what's possible when vision meets execution."

ARES CDL Institute is a state-approved, FMCSA-registered training provider that offers industry-leading CDL training for both Class A and Class B licenses. The program includes comprehensive classroom instruction, hands-on range training, and real-world on-road driving experience. Students can also pursue endorsements such as HAZMAT, Tanker, and more.

The institute is backed by a strong network of partnerships, including the Kansas Department of Corrections, Kansas and Missouri Vocational Rehabilitation, Kansas Workforce Partnership, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Metropolitan Community College, Catholic Charities, IBEW Local 53, Community Action Agency, and numerous other organizations.

ARES CDL Institute is changing lives, particularly for justice-impacted individuals, veterans, and low-income people seeking sustainable careers. Landis, known for scaling Property Plus Construction into a high-growth firm that specializes in affordable housing modernization, is now applying his operational expertise to deliver exceptional outcomes in the CDL training space. "This isn't just workforce development - it's generational change," said Landis. "Harold's vision created this institute. I made sure we built something that would last."

With the trucking industry facing a shortage of over 600,000 drivers, ARES CDL Institute is meeting both a critical workforce demand and a vital social need by giving people a second chance to earn, grow, and contribute.

Contact Information

Contact: Stacy Landis

Brand: Property Plus Construction

Email: ...

Website:

29/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

