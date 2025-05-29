Karnataka Trade Associations To Hold India MSME Conclave 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The India MSME Conclave 2025 will be held from May 30 to June 1 at Tripuravasini, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, organisers announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The three-day event aims to strengthen the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector across Karnataka and India through collaboration, innovation, and growth initiatives.

The conclave is jointly organised by three prominent industry bodies: the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), and the Peenya Industries Association (PIA).

The initiative serves as a comprehensive platform bringing together diverse stakeholders from the MSME ecosystem.

Speaking at the press conference, FKCCI President M G Balakrishna, KASSIA President M G Rajagopal, and PIA President Shiva Kumar R highlighted the crucial role MSMEs play in contributing to India's GDP and employment generation.

The leaders emphasised the sector's significance in driving economic growth and job creation across the country.

A notable demand emerged from the organisers for the establishment of a dedicated Railway MSME Park designed specifically for enterprises operating in the railway sector.

The proposal is based on the fact that MSMEs currently supply 50 percent of railway components and parts.

According to the organisers, such a specialised park would address industry-specific requirements while substantially boosting industrial growth and employment opportunities within the railway segment.

The conclave will feature participation from MSME entrepreneurs, public sector undertakings, large corporations, financial institutions, policymakers, and industry experts.

The event is designed to bridge existing gaps between various stakeholders and promote indigenous manufacturing in line with the government's 'Make in India' initiative, while fostering comprehensive vendor development programs.

The program will address strategic initiatives to expand the network of MSME parks nationwide, enhance accessibility to policy support and financial assistance, and promote sector-specific training programs to address skill gaps in the industry.

Key focus areas will include automation, robotics, machine tools, electronics, renewable energy, and packaging sectors.

More than 250 MSME stalls will display products and services throughout the event.

Additionally, the conclave will feature curated business-to-business meetings, expert-led seminars, and practical workshops designed to facilitate networking opportunities, skill development, and knowledge sharing among participants.

