NSE Partners With Telangana's WE HUB Foundation To Enhance Financial Literacy And Support Women Entrepreneurs
The partnership aims to promote investor awareness programs and provide guidance to women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on fundraising opportunities through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) via NSE's Emerge platform.
The collaboration will also focus on implementing student skill development programs in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector throughout Telangana.
The MoU was formally exchanged between NSE Chief Business Development Officer Sriram Krishnan and WE HUB Foundation Chief Executive Officer Sita Pallacholla.
The signing ceremony was attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Industries and Information Technology Minister D Shridhar Babu, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka.
Under the terms of the agreement, NSE and WE HUB Foundation will jointly organise various educational initiatives including seminars, camps, knowledge sessions, roadshows and workshops designed to enhance financial literacy and investor awareness among participants.
The WE HUB Foundation operates as a Section-8 non-profit company under the Government of Telangana.
The initiative represents a strategic effort to empower women entrepreneurs and women-led businesses by providing them with better access to capital markets and financial education resources.
(KNN Bureau)
