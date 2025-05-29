India's Industrial Production Records Moderate Growth In April 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)India's industrial sector demonstrated steady but measured expansion in April 2025, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) registering a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase, according to official data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The growth rate represented a deceleration from the 3.94 percent expansion recorded in March 2025 and remained below the performance levels achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The IIP reached 152.0 in April 2025, advancing from 148.0 recorded in April 2024. Manufacturing, which constitutes the largest component of the industrial index, posted a 3.4 percent growth rate, improving from the 3.0 percent increase observed in March.

The electricity generation sector contributed positively with a 1.1 percent rise, while the mining sector experienced a marginal contraction of 0.2 percent.

Within the manufacturing domain, positive growth was recorded across 16 of the 23 industry groups tracked in the index. The manufacture of machinery and equipment not elsewhere classified emerged as the strongest performer with a substantial 17.0 percent increase.

The motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers segment followed with robust growth of 15.4 percent, while basic metals production expanded by 4.9 percent.

The basic metals segment's performance was supported by increased production of steel pipes and tubes, mild steel blooms, billets and ingots, and flat products of alloy steel.

Growth in the motor vehicles and trailers category was driven by higher output of automotive components, axles, and commercial vehicles. The machinery and equipment sector's expansion was primarily attributed to increased production of machine tools, lathes, and non-automotive internal combustion engines.

Analysis of the use-based classification revealed mixed performance across different categories. Infrastructure and construction goods recorded a 4.0 percent increase in April, while capital goods demonstrated strong momentum with a notable 20.3 percent growth.

Intermediate goods expanded by 4.1 percent, and consumer durables rose by 6.4 percent. However, consumer non-durables declined by 1.7 percent, and primary goods contracted marginally by 0.4 percent.

The sectoral indices under the use-based classification stood at varying levels, with infrastructure and construction goods reaching 191.6, intermediate goods at 164.2, and primary goods at 151.6. Consumer non-durables recorded an index of 148.4, consumer durables reached 127.2, and capital goods stood at 114.3.

The Ministry also released the final revision of March 2025 IIP data alongside the April quick estimate.

The revision reflected improved accuracy as the weighted response rate increased to 93 percent from the initial 88 percent recorded during the preliminary estimation phase. The April 2025 quick estimate has been compiled with a weighted response rate of 88 percent.

The official data release includes comprehensive sectoral breakdowns through detailed statements covering 2-digit NIC-2008 classification and use-based categories.

Additionally, month-wise indices spanning the last 13 months have been provided to facilitate trend analysis across various industrial sectors.

