ICRA Projects 6-6.5% Annual Electricity Demand Growth Through 2030
The rating agency identified these three segments as contributing 20-25 percent of incremental demand during the FY 2026-30 period.
The electric vehicle sector is anticipated to experience substantial penetration across multiple categories, with three-wheelers leading adoption rates, followed by two-wheelers, electric buses, and passenger vehicles.
This transition represents a significant shift in energy consumption patterns as transportation electrification gains momentum across India's automotive landscape.
ICRA's analysis suggests that demand growth will face partial offset from increased rooftop solar installations and off-grid renewable projects, particularly those supported by government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.
This distributed energy generation represents a structural change in how electricity consumption and production patterns are evolving across the country.
The agency forecasts a healthy thermal plant load factor of 70 percent for fiscal year 2026, supported by projected demand growth of 5.0-5.5 percent.
Power generation capacity additions are expected to reach a record 44 gigawatts in FY2026, representing a substantial increase from 34 gigawatts added in FY2024.
Vikram V, Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, noted that capacity expansion will encompass both renewable and thermal energy sources.
The thermal segment is projected to contribute 9-10 gigawatts of new capacity in FY2026, while renewable energy sources will account for the remaining additions.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment