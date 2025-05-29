Cabinet Committee Approves Major Multitracking Projects To Boost Indian Railways Capacity

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant move to enhance railway infrastructure, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two multitracking projects aimed at increasing line capacity for faster and seamless transportation of passengers and goods.

The approved projects include the addition of the 3rd and 4th lines between Ratlam and Nagda, and the 4th line between Wardha and Balharshah.

These projects, estimated to cost approximately Rs 3,399 crore, are expected to be completed by 2029-30.

These developments are part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which promotes multi-modal connectivity through integrated planning.

Covering four districts across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the projects will extend Indian Railways' network by about 176 kilometers.

The enhanced connectivity is set to benefit around 784 villages with a combined population of approximately 19.74 lakh people.

These routes are vital for transporting key commodities including coal, cement, gypsum, agricultural products, and petroleum.

Capacity augmentation is projected to handle an additional freight load of 18.40 million tonnes per annum. With railways being an environment-friendly transport mode, these projects will contribute to reducing oil imports by 20 crore litres and cutting CO2 emissions by 99 crore kilograms-equivalent to planting 4 crore trees.

Furthermore, construction activities will generate direct employment opportunities amounting to 74 lakh human-days.

The improved rail infrastructure is expected to lower logistics costs, improve travel convenience, and optimise supply chains, supporting accelerated economic growth.

These initiatives align with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a“New India,” fostering regional development and self-reliance by enhancing employment and business opportunities for local communities.

(KNN Bureau)