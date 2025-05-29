Rs 20,000 Cr Allotted To DST For R&D Innovation Support To Private Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The Rs 1-trillion Research Development and Innovation (RDI) fund, announced in the July 2024 Union Budget, will become operational within the next two to three months, a senior government official confirmed.

Of this, Rs 20,000 crore has already been allocated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in February.

Unlike the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, which supports academic research, the RDI fund will focus exclusively on private sector R&D.

The DST is preparing to launch Deep Tech Fund 1.0 under this initiative, targeting strategic sectors such as clean energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and advanced materials.

“This fund is for both start-ups and corporates pursuing cutting-edge R&D. It aims to help India develop innovative products and achieve strategic autonomy, especially in mobility and energy,” said Abhay Karandikar, DST Secretary, at WRI India's Battery Summit.

DST's budget has significantly increased over the years, growing from Rs 2,777 crore in 2014 to Rs 28,509 crore in FY26, with national R&D expenditure rising to Rs 1.27 trillion.

Battery R&D remains a top priority as India lacks domestic reserves of key materials like lithium and cobalt. Addressing this, ARAI plans to invest Rs 100 crore to set up advanced testing labs nationwide. A new battery testing facility in Takwe is nearing completion.

Meanwhile, WRI India released a report at the summit emphasizing the need for a robust battery data framework. Such a system would enhance transparency, support battery recycling, and enable smarter supply-chain decisions across the EV ecosystem.

This multi-pronged push reflects India's growing commitment to energy innovation, sustainability, and reducing reliance on critical imports.

