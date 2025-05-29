USV's 'United For BP Control' Mission Takes Aim At India's Blood Pressure Epidemic
United for BP Control
The initiative was inaugurated at the 6th World Hypertension Congress in Chennai by Dr. S.N. Narasingan a leading hypertension expert from Chennai, Prof. Paul K. Whelton (President, WHL), Prof. Dr. Gianfranco Parati (President-Elect, WHL), and other leading hypertension experts.
'United for BP Control' focuses on three key pillars:
Awareness – Disseminating accurate hypertension information via expert-led content across print, TV, digital, and social media platforms
Screening – Conducting 25,000+ BP and ECG camps with CV risk assessment, aiming to reach over 2.5 lakh patients.
Management – Introducing first-of-its-kind patient education strips based on insights from 1,500+ doctors and 200+ patients. These strips reinforce three essential lifestyle habits: healthy eating, daily physical activity, and timely medication adherence
Talking about the launch, Dr. S N Narasingan, Past President, WHL & a leading hypertension expert from Chennai , said,“This is a thoughtful initiative by USV. The unique strip they conceptualised and designed, offers hypertension patients a reminder to stay on track with their medication, embrace healthier habits, and can make a difference in managing blood pressure.”
Dr. Anuj Maheshwari, Secretary General, Indian Society of Hypertension, appreciated the efforts by USV and stated,“The United for BP Control initiative is a commendable step towards reducing the burden of hypertension in India. With the introduction of uniquely designed strips, patients will now have a daily reminder to take their medication and adopt a healthier lifestyle."
USV, an Indian multinational healthcare company, has launched this initiative to drive impactful, scalable change in how India understands, detects, and manages high blood pressure.
Mr. Prashant Tewari, Managing Director, USV, said,“With 'United for BP Control,' USV is taking a decisive step to tackle India's escalating hypertension burden and enable sustained blood pressure management across the nation. This initiative reflects our deep commitment to improving patient care and empowering individuals to lead healthier, longer lives.”
About USV
Established in 1961, USV Private Limited is a leading Indian multinational healthcare company with a presence in 65+ countries. In India, USV holds the #1 position by prescriptions in the Oral Anti-Diabetic and Cardiology markets. Its global portfolio includes APIs, generics, branded generics, peptides, and biosimilars.
