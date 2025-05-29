Study Finds 58 Percent Of Indians Prefer Nutrition More Than Taste In Snacks, Exceeding The Global Average
California Pistachios
The research, conducted on 2,415 Indian consumers across six cities, highlights an evolving landscape where nutrition labels are being read more than ever before, with 83% of consumers reviewing them before purchase. Furthermore, 86% of respondents actively seek protein-rich foods, while 69% believe that plant-based protein is as good as meat-based alternatives, significantly outpacing the global average of 55%. Four core factors drive urban India's nutritional snack choices: being natural, heart-healthy, a source of protein, and providing energy-all of which come before indulgence or cravings.
The popularity of nuts as a preferred snack has skyrocketed in India, with 86% of shoppers reporting nut purchases within a six-month period in 2023-compared to 79% globally. This trend is particularly notable among Millennials and Gen X, who are leading the charge towards mindful eating. In line with these preferences, California Pistachios offer a compelling nutritional profile, providing 6 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of fibre per 28g serving, along with all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete plant protein.
Commenting on the findings, Shail Pancholi, spokesperson for California Pistachios in India , said,“It's inspiring to see how Indian consumers are making smarter choices and placing a high value on nutrition, particularly protein-rich and natural foods. This shift underscores the role foods like California pistachios can play in supporting healthier lifestyles through simple, wholesome snacking options.”
Once reserved for special occasions, the Wonderful Pistachios study highlights that nuts are now becoming part of an everyday diet, driven by a rising demand for healthier choices. This shift spans across age groups-from Gen Z to Baby Boomers-highlighting a collective move toward more conscious and mindful eating. With a growing focus on natural, heart-healthy, protein-rich, and energy-supporting options, nutrition is clearly shaping the future of snacking in the country.
About California Pistachios
California Pistachios are grown and distributed by The Wonderful Company, the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley. California Pistachios are Non-GMO, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and over 30 different nutrients. California Pistachios in India are available under leading brands and private labels at retail outlets, grocery stores, and online platforms.
