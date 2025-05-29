Vidyut Jammwal Joins The Spykar Movement With The Launch Of Chico Fit The Most Desirable Denim Fit Yet
|
At the core of the Chico fit lies a thoughtfully designed, relaxed silhouette that strikes the perfect balance between structure and ease. Made from premium stretch denim and engineered for breathability, Chico delivers a sleek, modern fit that moves with you, without compromising on comfort. More than just a style statement, it reflects Spykar's commitment to reimagining denim for today's fast-paced, purpose-driven lifestyles, where performance, versatility, and refined aesthetics come together to create an everyday essential that feels as good as it looks.
Sanjay Vakharia, Co-founder and CEO of Spykar said, "Spykar has always spoken the language of denim i.e. expressive, unapologetic, and relentlessly authentic. With Vidyut joining our community, we're not just adding a face; we're amplifying a mindset. Chico represents everything a denim universe requires - style, performance, and purpose. This collaboration is a powerful step forward in our journey to shape how India wears and owns its identity."
Spykar X Vidyut in Chico the most desirable fit!
Spykar teams up with Vidyut Jammwal to mark a bold new denim era. With his global appeal, fearless style, and stronghold in fitness, Vidyut perfectly embodies the spirit of Chico, desirable, versatile, and unapologetically individual. This collaboration reflects a confident new India, where fashion meets individuality.
Actor Vidyut Jammwal said, "Spykar represents a mindset - one that's confident, original, and unapologetically expressive. Joining the Spykar community felt like a natural fit for me, and being part of the Chico campaign is an exciting way to celebrate style with purpose. Chico is not just about denim, it's about freedom, strength, and owning your space with pride."
With this collaboration, Spykar continues to strengthen its position as a cultural catalyst in Indian fashion celebrating those who defy convention and dress with intent. Chico, already a standout in the brand's denim portfolio, takes center stage in a campaign that reflects the bold attitude of a generation that refuses to be defined. As Spykar and Vidyut Jammwal come together, the message is clear: when confidence meets comfort, style becomes a statement of purpose.
Campaign Video: YouTube & Instagram
About Spykar
Spykar is India's leading denim brand, celebrated for its contemporary styles, high-quality craftsmanship, and deep connection with the youth. Rooted in individuality and self-expression, Spykar continues to set trends while staying true to its ethos of celebrating personal style.
