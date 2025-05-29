Samsung QLED Tvs Earn Real Quantum Dot Display Certification From TÜV Rheinland

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Samsung QLED Tvs Earn Real Quantum Dot Display Certification From TÜV Rheinland
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Samsung QLED TVs certified for compliance with international Quantum Dot display standards Certification underscores Samsung's commitment to display innovation and quality SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that its latest lineup of QLED TVs has received "Real Quantum Dot Display" certification from TÜV Rheinland, an international certification organisation based in Germany. The certification verifies that Samsung's QLED TVs meet global standards for quantum dot display structures, reinforcing the company's technological leadership in the premium TV market.
The certification confirms that Samsung QLED TVs comply with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62595-1-6 standard, which defines the application of quantum dot light converting units combined with blue light sources for standard QLED displays.
As part of the certification process, TÜV Rheinland analysed the light spectrum produced by Samsung QLED TVs and confirmed that it displayed clear separation between red, green, and blue-an important marker of colour accuracy. This distinction is enabled by quantum dots and may not be as pronounced in displays using alternative materials, which can sometimes cause colour mixing or reduced clarity. The results demonstrate how Samsung's use of quantum dots contributes to delivering vivid and precise colour expression.
With the latest certification, Samsung's QLED TVs are officially validated as true quantum dot displays, further differentiating Samsung's offerings and strengthening consumer trust in premium television technologies.
"This certification objectively validates that Samsung QLED TVs deliver true quantum dot performance built to international standards," said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "We will continue to drive innovation and strengthen consumer trust as we lead the premium TV market."
The series that have has received the aforementioned certification includes the Neo QLED 8K (QN990F, QN950F), Neo QLED 4K (QN90F, QN85F, QN80F, QN70F), and QLED 4K (Q8F, Q7F, Q6F) series.
Quantum dots are ultra-fine nanomaterials, tens of thousands of times smaller than a human hair, renowned for their ability to reproduce precise and vivid colours depending on light wavelength. The method by which quantum dots are integrated into display panels has become a key indicator for evaluating technological advancement in the premium TV segment.
Separately, Samsung's quantum dot technology has also been recognised by the global testing organisation, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), for its excellence in cadmium-free design-an environmentally conscious approach that eliminates the use of cadmium, a toxic heavy metal known to pose risks to human health and the environment.
For more information about the 2025 TV and sound systems line-up in Singapore, please visit
The certification confirms that Samsung QLED TVs comply with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62595-1-6 standard, which defines the application of quantum dot light converting units combined with blue light sources for standard QLED displays.
As part of the certification process, TÜV Rheinland analysed the light spectrum produced by Samsung QLED TVs and confirmed that it displayed clear separation between red, green, and blue-an important marker of colour accuracy. This distinction is enabled by quantum dots and may not be as pronounced in displays using alternative materials, which can sometimes cause colour mixing or reduced clarity. The results demonstrate how Samsung's use of quantum dots contributes to delivering vivid and precise colour expression.
With the latest certification, Samsung's QLED TVs are officially validated as true quantum dot displays, further differentiating Samsung's offerings and strengthening consumer trust in premium television technologies.
"This certification objectively validates that Samsung QLED TVs deliver true quantum dot performance built to international standards," said Taeyong Son, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "We will continue to drive innovation and strengthen consumer trust as we lead the premium TV market."
The series that have has received the aforementioned certification includes the Neo QLED 8K (QN990F, QN950F), Neo QLED 4K (QN90F, QN85F, QN80F, QN70F), and QLED 4K (Q8F, Q7F, Q6F) series.
Quantum dots are ultra-fine nanomaterials, tens of thousands of times smaller than a human hair, renowned for their ability to reproduce precise and vivid colours depending on light wavelength. The method by which quantum dots are integrated into display panels has become a key indicator for evaluating technological advancement in the premium TV segment.
Separately, Samsung's quantum dot technology has also been recognised by the global testing organisation, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), for its excellence in cadmium-free design-an environmentally conscious approach that eliminates the use of cadmium, a toxic heavy metal known to pose risks to human health and the environment.
For more information about the 2025 TV and sound systems line-up in Singapore, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment