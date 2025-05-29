Stäubli Begins IT Cooling Connector Production In South Carolina To Serve North American Data Centers

Stäubli Begins IT Cooling Connector Production In South Carolina To Serve North American Data Centers
May 29, 2025 by Mai Tao
Stäubli , a provider of industrial and mechatronic solutions, has begun production of its fluid connectors for data centers at the Stäubli Corporation site in Duncan, South Carolina.
Stäubli has expanded production of the fluid connectors for data centers to Duncan, South Carolina. Currently, this line of products is also manufactured at Stäubli's locations in Faverges, France and Hangzhou, China.
This production line marks not only a milestone for the IT cooling business, but also a conscious effort for Stäubli to be close to its customers applications and market.
Alina Secord, North American supply chain director, says:“The local production of these parts has been in the works for well over a year and many dedicated individuals have devoted a lot of time to accomplishing this feat.
“This also expands the production footprint in Duncan, and we look forward to growing our path as a trusted production unit in Stäubli.”
Stäubli's non-spill fluid connectors for data centers are perfectly adapted to connect cold plates with manifolds in thermal management applications. This compact quick disconnect is perfectly integrated in installations such as data centers or super computers.
Colored rings help to easily identify the input and the output circuits to ensure a reliable, sealed and secured connection between cooling circuits.
This exciting development was unveiled with a ribbon cutting with Stäubli Group CEO Gerald Vogt and Executive President Fluid Connectors, Lionel Caillat present.
Lionel Caillat, executive president fluid connectors, says:“This exciting development is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the Fluid Connectors division. We are proud to see the hard work of our team come to fruition with the start of production in Duncan.”
Gerald Vogt, Stäubli group CEO, says:“This milestone marks a significant step forward for the Stäubli Group in North America. The expansion of our production capabilities in South Carolina will support our growing business and future projects.”
Products are manufactured onsite in a clean room to meet industry standards. The start of production is marked by a gate sign-off from Quality, R&D, and Industrialization in Faverges, France.
The first batch of North American manufactured and assembled parts went out on recently from Stäubli's warehouse directly to customers.
