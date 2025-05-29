Biomednewsbreaks - Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Doses First Patient In Phase II Trial For Next-Gen Lithium Therapy AL001

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN)announced the first patient has been dosed in its Phase II clinical trial of AL001, a novel lithium-based therapeutic designed to treat Alzheimer's, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder and PTSD. Conducted at Massachusetts General Hospital, the study in healthy subjects will evaluate AL001's ability to deliver lithium more efficiently to the brain while minimizing systemic side effects, potentially eliminating the need for therapeutic drug monitoring.

Backed by promising preclinical data showing improved brain absorption and reduced blood lithium levels, AL001 could mark a breakthrough in neuropsychiatric care. The therapy aims to address long-standing safety challenges associated with traditional lithium salts, which require frequent dosing and monitoring due to a narrow therapeutic window. Topline data from the trial is expected by year-end.

Alzamend Neuro is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer's, BD, MDD and PTSD. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 – a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, salicylate and L-proline, and ALZN002 – a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's by removing beta-amyloid from the brain. The latter is a second-generation active-immunity approach designed to mitigate the disadvantages of approved passive immunity marketed antibody products, particularly by reducing the required frequency and costs of dosing associated with antibody products. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

