Investornewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Launches One-Click AI Sales Agent To Accelerate Mortgage Lead Conversion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) today announced the launch of MagicBlocks' One-Click AI Sales Agent, a proprietary tool developed within and spun out of Beeline to enable mortgage lenders and brokers to instantly deploy intelligent, conversion-focused sales agents on their websites. The AI assistant is designed to activate in just two minutes, leveraging advanced NLP and behavioral science to engage visitors 24/7, qualify leads, and drive conversions - all without requiring technical expertise or development work.

Built with mortgage-specific intelligence and integrated with top CRM platforms, the tool is underpinned by MagicBlocks' proven H.A.P.P.A. sales methodology, which has already driven over $200 million in qualified leads across financial services. With this launch, Beeline expands its value proposition beyond mortgage origination, offering scalable AI solutions that support top-of-funnel growth for the broader mortgage industry.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at :

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN