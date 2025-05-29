Investornewsbreaks Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) Announces Auditor Appointment And Name Change For Unbuzzd Wellness

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) announced that portfolio company Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (formerly Celly Nutrition Corp.), the developer of the scientifically backed unbuzzd(TM) beverage, has appointed MNP LLP to conduct PCAOB audits of its financials in preparation for a potential IPO. The appointment follows the resignation of Stern & Lovrics LLP and aligns with Unbuzzd's February 2025 announcement of engaging a New York investment bank for capital raising and public listing advisory. The company also completed a formal name change to Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., effective May 23, 2025, with no impact on shareholder rights or share certificate validity.

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented UNBUZZD(TM) and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“Celly Nutrition”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 25.71% (as of June 30, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at . The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd(TM) until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.

