Investornewsbreaks Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Maintains 'Buy' Rating Amidst Analyst Confidence And Strategic Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT)a leading provider of cloud-based social media management solutions, has received a reiterated“Buy” rating from Needham analyst Scott Berg, with a maintained price target of $32.00. This endorsement follows a recent customer call featuring Caesars Entertainment, highlighting Sprout's value proposition in managing complex brand portfolios through its advanced platform. Despite a 32% decline in stock value over the past six months, the company's robust Q1 2025 performance, including a 13% year-over-year revenue increase to $109.3 million and a record non-GAAP operating margin of 11.5%, underscores its resilience and growth potential.

As of May 29, 2025, Sprout Social's stock is trading at $21.58, reflecting a slight increase of $0.14 (0.65%) from the previous close.

About Sprout Social Inc.

Sprout Social Inc. is a premier provider of cloud-based social media management software, empowering businesses to manage their social media presence effectively. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company offers a comprehensive platform that includes tools for publishing, engagement, analytics, and collaboration. With a commitment to innovation, Sprout Social serves a diverse clientele across various industries, helping them harness the power of social media to drive business success.

