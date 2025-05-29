Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Proposes International Centre For Digital Education

Iran Proposes International Centre For Digital Education


2025-05-29 02:04:07
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Iran has proposed the establishment of an international centre for digital education, an initiative launched by its Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Abolfazl Vahedi, at the World Conference on Digital Education 2025.

The proposal was announced during a specialised session at the conference, which was dedicated to the development and evaluation of the future digital education system.

The Iranian official presented the meeting participants with a detailed overview of Iran's higher education system, including statistics on universities, the student population, and digital infrastructure, Mehr News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS , reported.

Vahedi also shared Iran's experience in introducing digital and electronic technologies into the educational process. He pointed out both the achievements and existing challenges of educational development, particularly in the face of the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.

He concluded his speech by proposing two specific directions for international cooperation: the establishment of a joint digital learning centre and the development of a unified quality assessment system for digital education.

MENAFN29052025000153011029ID1109612455

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search