Iran Proposes International Centre For Digital Education
The proposal was announced during a specialised session at the conference, which was dedicated to the development and evaluation of the future digital education system.
The Iranian official presented the meeting participants with a detailed overview of Iran's higher education system, including statistics on universities, the student population, and digital infrastructure, Mehr News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS , reported.
Vahedi also shared Iran's experience in introducing digital and electronic technologies into the educational process. He pointed out both the achievements and existing challenges of educational development, particularly in the face of the rapid growth of artificial intelligence.
He concluded his speech by proposing two specific directions for international cooperation: the establishment of a joint digital learning centre and the development of a unified quality assessment system for digital education.
