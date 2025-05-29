China Hosts World's First Humanoid Robot Fighting Competition

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) HANGZHOU, China – The world's first international fighting tournament among humanoid robots has taken place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. The China Media Group (CMG) organized the competition, as reported by CGTN, a partner of TV BRICS .

The tournament was divided into two parts: a demonstration segment and a competitive segment. In the first part, robots showcased their combat skills through single and group performances. In the second part, operators controlled the robots in real time using a special system.

Each bout consisted of three rounds, each lasting two minutes. Punches were evaluated according to a point system: one point was awarded for an accurate punch with the hand, and three points for a kick with the foot. A participant lost five points for a knockdown, and if a robot did not get up within eight seconds, it was immediately disqualified.

The robot controlled by operator Lu Xin emerged as the winner. In the final round, Lu Xin's robot knocked out its opponent in all three rounds.

According to an equipment tester, professional athletes were involved in the preparation of the robots. Sensors were fitted to the athletes to record their movements. This data then formed the basis of training algorithms using artificial intelligence, which enabled the robots to practice various punches, from hooks to uppercuts.