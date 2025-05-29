Russia Discusses Prospects For Geo-Economic Development Of Arctic
The conference was organised by Russia Department of Labour and Social Policy of the Institute of Public Service and Administration of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).
Anna Otke, a Member of Russia's Federation Council, opened the series of expert discussions. In her report,“Geo-economic vector of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug,” she presented a detailed analysis of socio-economic dynamics, TV BRICS reported.
“Chukotka demonstrates impressive economic results: growth of gross regional product by 14 per cent in 2024, investment inflow of almost 890 billion rubles (US$11,1 billion – Ed.), creation of more than 5,000 new jobs with a population of only 49,000 people. This is a vivid example of how the Arctic regions are becoming drivers of development of the whole country,” Otke said.
The region is also focused on economic diversification through the development of infrastructure, tourism, and the logistics of the Northern Sea Route, the official added.
Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of Pan-European Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, shared insights on international interaction in the northern latitudes. He outlined diplomatic tools Russia employs to build constructive dialogue with its Arctic partners.
Special attention at the conference was paid to cultural diplomacy. Roza Akhmadieva, Rector of the Kazan State Institute of Culture, spoke about the importance of youth initiatives of the BRICS countries. She emphasised the contribution of students to the preservation of folk crafts and their successful representation of Russia on international platforms. Akhmadieva also mentioned the active work of the BRICS Youth Council as an important instrument of humanitarian dialogue.
Sergey Bondarenko, Head of the International Projects Support Department of the Moscow Mayor's Office, informed participants about the international urban agenda. He recalled the BRICS International Municipal Forum held in Moscow in August 2024, which gathered a record number of mayors and delegations. According to Bondarenko, the forum became a platform for strengthening ties between megacities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and received support at the highest level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment