MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) MOSCOW – Russia discussed the prospects for the geo-economic development of the Arctic at an international scientific conference in Moscow, where experts focused on strengthening the country's strategic position in the region and the growing global demand for local resources.

The conference was organised by Russia Department of Labour and Social Policy of the Institute of Public Service and Administration of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

Anna Otke, a Member of Russia's Federation Council, opened the series of expert discussions. In her report,“Geo-economic vector of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug,” she presented a detailed analysis of socio-economic dynamics, TV BRICS reported.

“Chukotka demonstrates impressive economic results: growth of gross regional product by 14 per cent in 2024, investment inflow of almost 890 billion rubles (US$11,1 billion – Ed.), creation of more than 5,000 new jobs with a population of only 49,000 people. This is a vivid example of how the Arctic regions are becoming drivers of development of the whole country,” Otke said.

The region is also focused on economic diversification through the development of infrastructure, tourism, and the logistics of the Northern Sea Route, the official added.

Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of Pan-European Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, shared insights on international interaction in the northern latitudes. He outlined diplomatic tools Russia employs to build constructive dialogue with its Arctic partners.

Special attention at the conference was paid to cultural diplomacy. Roza Akhmadieva, Rector of the Kazan State Institute of Culture, spoke about the importance of youth initiatives of the BRICS countries. She emphasised the contribution of students to the preservation of folk crafts and their successful representation of Russia on international platforms. Akhmadieva also mentioned the active work of the BRICS Youth Council as an important instrument of humanitarian dialogue.

Sergey Bondarenko, Head of the International Projects Support Department of the Moscow Mayor's Office, informed participants about the international urban agenda. He recalled the BRICS International Municipal Forum held in Moscow in August 2024, which gathered a record number of mayors and delegations. According to Bondarenko, the forum became a platform for strengthening ties between megacities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and received support at the highest level.