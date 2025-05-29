Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Crown Prince Meets With Mafraq Youth

Crown Prince Meets With Mafraq Youth


2025-05-29 02:03:34
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Mafraq, May 29 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met, on Thursday, with Mafraq youth to discuss a range of issues related to enhancing their engagement which are closely followed by the Crown Prince.
The meeting, which took place at the Rihab Youth Centre, focused on the fields of technology, economy, tourism, and vocational and technical education and training.
Speaking about technology, the Crown Prince highlighted plans under development by the National Council for Future Technology for new and quality projects that seek to keep pace with the future to serve citizens and support economic growth.
His Royal Highness noted the importance of continuing to enhance economic opportunities and attract investments in various fields.
The Crown Prince also addressed the importance of developing vocational and technical education and training, to empower youth and hone their skills to meet labour market demand for new careers.
For their part, the attendees praised His Royal Highness' readiness to communicate regularly with young people, and listen to their opinions and ideas, as youth engagement is essential to building and developing Jordan.

MENAFN29052025000117011021ID1109612449

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search