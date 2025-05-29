Crown Prince Meets With Mafraq Youth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, May 29 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met, on Thursday, with Mafraq youth to discuss a range of issues related to enhancing their engagement which are closely followed by the Crown Prince.The meeting, which took place at the Rihab Youth Centre, focused on the fields of technology, economy, tourism, and vocational and technical education and training.Speaking about technology, the Crown Prince highlighted plans under development by the National Council for Future Technology for new and quality projects that seek to keep pace with the future to serve citizens and support economic growth.His Royal Highness noted the importance of continuing to enhance economic opportunities and attract investments in various fields.The Crown Prince also addressed the importance of developing vocational and technical education and training, to empower youth and hone their skills to meet labour market demand for new careers.For their part, the attendees praised His Royal Highness' readiness to communicate regularly with young people, and listen to their opinions and ideas, as youth engagement is essential to building and developing Jordan.