Literary Partner: A Model For Sustainable Cultural And Economic Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In the dynamic field of cultural initiatives, one program stands out for its creative approach to sustainable cultural and economic development. From the bustling streets of Riyadh to the quieter corners of Jeddah, a literary revolution is taking place-not in universities or libraries, but in the unassuming setting of local cafes. The Literary Partner Initiative (LPI), spearheaded by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission (LPTC) of Saudi Arabia, is subtly converting these spaces into vibrant hubs of intellectual exchange, artistic expression, and community engagement. But beyond the poetry readings and book clubs, a more profound transformation is underway: a shift in how Saudi Arabia views its cultural identity and role in the global literary scene.
The Literary Partner Initiative represents a novel approach to fostering a reading culture in Saudi Arabia. Unlike traditional literary programs that often rely on formal venues and academic settings, the LPI operates on the premise that literature should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or social status. By partnering with local cafes, the initiative effectively brings literature to the people, embedding it in their daily lives Communities Through Literary EngagementThese cafes, now designated "Literary Partners," host various events, from poetry slams and storytelling nights to book discussions and author meet-and-greets. The Literary Partner Initiative (LPI), a flagship project under LPTC, equips literary partners (cafes) with resources, training, and ongoing support to foster vibrant and inclusive literary experiences for their communities.
As of 2024, the LPI has partnered with 80 cafes across all 13 regions of Saudi Arabia, reaching hundreds of attendees monthly. Some of these establishments have taken the initiative further, expanding their literary programming independently and becoming cultural destinations in their respective cities.A Grassroots Movement with Far-Reaching ImpactThis grassroots approach has proven remarkably successful, creating a ripple effect extending far beyond the cafes' walls. For example, in the Al-Balad district of Jeddah, a local cafe transformed by the LPI now hosts weekly storytelling sessions that attract both locals and tourists, boosting the area's cultural vibrancy and driving foot traffic to nearby businesses.
The initiative has not only fostered a love for literature but has also contributed to revitalizing local communities and promoting Saudi culture. The LPI demonstrates the transformative force of community-driven initiatives and their ability to drive positive social change Al Sameti: A Driving Force Behind Saudi Arabia's Cultural TransformationGeneral Administrator of Literature Sector at LPTC, Khalid Al Sameti, is a driving force behind Saudi Arabia's cultural transformation and is leading the success of the Literary Partner Initiative. As a key figure within the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, Al Sameti has dedicated his career to fostering a love for literature and empowering local communities. His leadership style is characterized by a deep understanding of the cultural domain and a commitment to innovation.
Khalid Al Sameti recognizes that traditional literary programs often fail to resonate with younger generations increasingly seeking more informal and engaging experiences. "We wanted to create a program that was not only accessible but also relevant to the lives of everyday Saudis," Al Sameti explains. "By partnering with cafes, we are meeting people where they already are, creating opportunities for them to connect with literature in a relaxed and welcoming environment."Empowering Local Voices and Promoting InclusivityAl Sameti's vision extends beyond simply promoting reading; he aims to cultivate a sense of community and empower local voices. The LPI provides a platform for emerging Saudi writers and artists to showcase their work, fostering a new generation of creative talent. According to Al Sameti, the initiative has also helped to challenge traditional notions of what constitutes "high culture," blurring the lines between formal and informal spaces and making literature more inclusive and democratic.
Khalid Al Sameti's background gives him a unique perspective that enables him to appreciate Saudi culture at its grassroots. His passion for literature has shaped his vision for the LPI, which is designed to recreate the intimate and communal atmosphere of traditional storytelling circles in a modern setting. One of the significant challenges he has encountered is gaining support from traditionalists who were initially hesitant about associating literature with informal spaces. Through ongoing communication and by highlighting the positive outcomes of the LPI, Al Sameti has successfully addressed much of this skepticism, demonstrating the initiative's value in fostering cultural engagement across all segments of society with Vision 2030: A Mission for Cultural and Economic GrowthThe Literary Partner Initiative's mission is deeply intertwined with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, an ambitious plan for economic diversification and social transformation. The initiative's goals are multifaceted, ranging from raising global awareness of Saudi literature to promoting cultural exchange and fostering a more inclusive society.
In the short term, the LPI aims to secure international media coverage and raise global awareness, spotlighting the involvement of Saudi cafes (The Literary Partners) in promoting literature and reading culture.
The goals also mean spotlighting the involvement of Saudi cafes (the Literary Partners) in promoting literature and reading culture. Shortly, the LPI seeks to establish itself as a pioneering model for community-based literary engagement in the Arab world while establishing strong media relationships with international cultural and literary outlets Bridges and Fostering Understanding Through LiteratureBy 2030, the LPI aspires to become a globally recognized program that promotes literature through grassroots efforts, encourages nominations for international cultural awards, and inspires similar initiatives worldwide. "Our ultimate goal is to position Saudi Arabia as a global leader in innovative literary engagement," Al Sameti says. "We believe that literature has the power to bridge cultures, foster understanding, and promote positive social change." According to forecasts, the LPI is projected to expand its reach to over 200 cafes by 2030, engaging hundreds of thousands of participants annually.
This expansion is expected to have a significant economic impact, generating new business opportunities for local cafes and creating jobs in the cultural sector. The LPI is also exploring partnerships with tourism agencies to promote literary tourism, attracting visitors from around the world who are interested in experiencing Saudi Arabia's rich literary heritage. This strategy is expected to further boost the country's economy while showcasing its cultural assets on a global stage Enduring Strength of Community-Driven InitiativesThe Literary Partner Initiative shows how creativity and community involvement can help drive cultural and economic growth. By transforming ordinary cafes into vibrant hubs of literary expression, the initiative is not only fostering a love for reading and writing but also challenging traditional notions of what constitutes culture.
As the LPI continues to expand its reach and impact, it offers a compelling model for other countries seeking to promote cultural exchange, empower local communities, and build a more inclusive and prosperous society.
In a world often divided by conflict and misunderstanding, the LPI is a reminder that literature can bridge cultures, foster empathy, and inspire positive change. As Khalid Al Sameti poignantly observes, "Literature is not just about words on a page; it's about connecting people, building bridges and creating a more understanding world." His sentiment reflects the LPI's mission: to use the impact of stories to promote tolerance, understanding, and progress in the Kingdom and beyond.
