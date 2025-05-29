Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nine Palestinians, Including Journalist, Martyred In Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Strip


2025-05-29 02:03:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Nine Palestinians were martyred Wednesday as a result of renewed Israeli shelling of Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and Bani Suhaila , southern Gaza Strip.
Local sources reported that six Palestinians, including a journalist and a child, were martyred.
They noted that some of the martyrs were targeted by Israeli forces on Al Nafaq Street in Gaza City, while the child was killed in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood east of the city.
They confirmed that two people were killed as a result of Israeli shelling of Bani Suhaila near Khan Yunis, while another martyr was killed as a result of airstrikes on neighborhoods in Khan Yunis.
The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced earlier Wednesday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, had risen to 54,084 martyrs and 123,308 wounded.

