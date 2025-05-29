Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Central Bank Announces Availability Of Eidiya Cash Via Atms Starting May 30

2025-05-29 02:03:28
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its Eid Al-Adha preparations, the Qatar Central Bank has announced that Eidiya (Eid scrap) cash will be available through select ATMs beginning Friday, May 30, 2025. The initiative aims to facilitate access to smaller denominations, helping citizens and residents prepare for the traditional exchange of Eidiya during the festive season.

