Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds QR 827 Million In Week
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 18-22 amounted to QR 827,230,421 , while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR 193,878,498.
The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, homes, residential buildings, residential compounds, commercial buildings, and residential units.
Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, and Al Khor and Al Dhakira, as well as in areas such as The Pearl, Lusail 69, Dafna 60, Ghar Thuaileb, and Umm Al Amad.
