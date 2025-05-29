Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds QR 827 Million In Week

Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds QR 827 Million In Week


2025-05-29 02:03:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 18-22 amounted to QR 827,230,421 , while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR 193,878,498.
The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, homes, residential buildings, residential compounds, commercial buildings, and residential units.
Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, and Al Khor and Al Dhakira, as well as in areas such as The Pearl, Lusail 69, Dafna 60, Ghar Thuaileb, and Umm Al Amad.
The volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice reached more than QR 589 million during the period from May 11-15.

MENAFN29052025000067011011ID1109612445

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search