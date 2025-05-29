403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Signs Global Water Organization Charter
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar today signed the charter of the Global Water Organization in Riyadh. The organization was established by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as an international initiative aimed at promoting global cooperation in the sustainable management of water resources.
The charter was signed on behalf of the State of Qatar by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.
In her speech on the occasion, the Minister said that the initiative reflects a long-term strategic vision and a deep understanding of water security as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development.
HE the Minister emphasized that a country's membership in the Global Water Organization carries with it a responsibility to act as a force for water peace, equitable development, and environmental innovation.
Her Excellency noted that the initiative represents a genuine opportunity to support cooperation, share expertise and best practices, and marks a qualitative shift in the mechanisms of international action, which are efforts that can unify global responses to shared challenges.
HE the Minister added that water peace was no longer a choice but a necessity, stressing that safeguarding water resources and fostering cooperation around them was an investment in conflict prevention, trust-building, and long-term stability.
Her Excellency further stressed that water diplomacy serves as a tool for peace, helping transform water from a potential source of tension into a platform for cooperation. It provides a framework for dialogue and mutual understanding among countries that share water sources, enhancing trust and reducing the risk of conflict.
Her Excellency affirmed that lasting peace cannot be achieved without water security, and water security cannot be achieved without fair diplomatic cooperation.
It is worth noting that the organization, which is headquartered in Riyadh, seeks to enhance cooperation among countries to address global water challenges, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in water resource management, support developing nations, especially in the Global South, develop sustainable financing solutions for water projects, and promote innovation and scientific research in the field of water.
The charter was signed on behalf of the State of Qatar by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.
In her speech on the occasion, the Minister said that the initiative reflects a long-term strategic vision and a deep understanding of water security as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable development.
HE the Minister emphasized that a country's membership in the Global Water Organization carries with it a responsibility to act as a force for water peace, equitable development, and environmental innovation.
Her Excellency noted that the initiative represents a genuine opportunity to support cooperation, share expertise and best practices, and marks a qualitative shift in the mechanisms of international action, which are efforts that can unify global responses to shared challenges.
HE the Minister added that water peace was no longer a choice but a necessity, stressing that safeguarding water resources and fostering cooperation around them was an investment in conflict prevention, trust-building, and long-term stability.
Her Excellency further stressed that water diplomacy serves as a tool for peace, helping transform water from a potential source of tension into a platform for cooperation. It provides a framework for dialogue and mutual understanding among countries that share water sources, enhancing trust and reducing the risk of conflict.
Her Excellency affirmed that lasting peace cannot be achieved without water security, and water security cannot be achieved without fair diplomatic cooperation.
It is worth noting that the organization, which is headquartered in Riyadh, seeks to enhance cooperation among countries to address global water challenges, facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise in water resource management, support developing nations, especially in the Global South, develop sustainable financing solutions for water projects, and promote innovation and scientific research in the field of water.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment