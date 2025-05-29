Baker Tilly Buzzhouse Podcast: What 2025 Could Bring For Housing Tax Policy
On this episode of BuzzHouse, Don Bernards and Garrick Gibson sit down with Thom Amdur, Senior Vice President of Policy and Impact at Lincoln Avenue Communities. Thom shares what he's tracking on Capitol Hill and what could be coming next for affordable housing, tax reform and federal regulation. From the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act to changes in NEPA and Davis-Bacon, he breaks down the legislative and administrative shifts likely to impact developers, investors and housing professionals heading further into 2025.
Multifamily housing resources
For articles, webinars and additional resources for developers, housing authorities, property managers, state housing credit agencies and lenders, visit our multifamily housing page
For more information on this topic, or to learn how Baker Tilly specialists can help, contact our team.
