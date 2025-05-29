West Valley City Community Celebrates New Futsal Fields, With Support From Keybank, Rise Athletics Foundation And Real Salt Lake
West Valley City's Parks and Recreation Department opened the new futsal fields in Centennial Park in late 2024 and were the first publicly available fields in the city. Futsal, which is a smaller version of soccer played by up to five players per team, is quickly growing in popularity with West Valley City youth.
“Our mission at KeyBank is to help our community thrive,” said Drew Yergensen, KeyBank's Utah market president.“We are proud to partner with RISE and RSL to bring these new futsal fields, which are already making a positive impact in our community, to life.”
West Valley City is the home of KeyBank's newest branch which opened in 2023. Since then, KeyBank's presence in West Valley City continues to expand by supporting clients and the community.
About KeyBank
Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs.
