Blackbaud's 2024 Impact Report Highlights Continued Commitment To Corporate Social Responsibility

MENAFN - 3BL) Blackbaud, the leading provider of software for powering social impact, has published its 2024 Impact Report , sharing how the company has advanced its environmental, social and governance priorities."At Blackbaud, we not only continue to fuel social impact through our innovative software solutions, but we also walk the talk by addressing the issues that matter most to our people, our planet, and our society,” said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO, and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud.“Our latest impact report provides an in-depth look at the standards we hold ourselves to as corporate citizens and the positive changes we're committed to making in the world. Together we're driving meaningful change and making a lasting impact."Achievements across Blackbaud's key priorities in 2024 included:Blackbaud is committed to fostering a great place to work with a focus on employee engagement, development, well-being, inclusion and philanthropic commitment.



Philanthropy: More than 70% of Blackbaud employees volunteered in 2024 (global median 23%).

Talent Development: Provided 18,000 courses through LinkedIn Learning. Inclusion: 87% of employees feel that the work they do at Blackbaud is important.

Fueling Social Impact: We build a better world by fueling the impact of our customers. Blackbaud software enables individuals, organizations, schools, and corporations to secure the resources they need to drive change.



Powering Giving: $100B+ is raised, granted or managed through our platforms every year, and in 2024, Blackbaud processed 20M donations from individuals for good causes through its JustGiving® platform.

Empowering Changemakers: Millions of users and supporters in 100+ countries.

Enabling Corporate Employee Engagement: 7.5M+ nonprofit organizations available for corporate workplace volunteering and giving through YourCause® from Blackbaud®.

Supporting Teachers and Students: 7M+ assignments were created for K-12 students in 2024 through Blackbaud's learning management system. Investing in the Future of the Social Impact Sector: In 2024, we unveiled six waves of innovation coming to our product portfolio to empower nonprofits, schools, corporate social impact teams, and individual changemakers.

Environmental Sustainability: Blackbaud is committed to reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers in their sustainability efforts. Blackbaud participates in CDP's public disclosure and aligns its reporting with TCFD recommendations.



Responsible Operations: 25% energy reduction and 21% water reduction in Blackbaud's global headquarters office since 2019.

Decarbonization: 100% carbon neutrality for 2024 emissions and a 92% reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions since 2019.

Energy Efficiency: Blackbaud's global headquarters earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® certification for superior energy performance. Climate Impact Recognition: Blackbaud ranked 4th out of 450 companies on USA Today's list of America's Climate Leaders 2024.

Governance & Data Responsibility: Customer trust is a top priority and embedded in everything Blackbaud does.



Expertise: Blackbaud's Chief Data & AI Officer Carrie Cobb was honored as one of DataIQ's 100 Most Influential People in Data in 2024.

Process: Blackbaud formalized its Employee Inclusion and Sustainability Council and established a Generative AI Council and a Deepfake Council to ensure oversight and input on key areas that both employees and customers care about.

People: Blackbaud continues to increase the specialization of our team in the areas of incident response, vulnerability management, enterprise architecture, data protection, and more, and the company requires that all employees take trainings on cybersecurity and generative AI. Technology: Blackbaud is ensuring modern technology and platforms are migrating to public cloud environments across the board and has enhanced cloud-based security posture technology and on-premise encryption capabilities to protect against ransomware and malware.

To learn more about how the company is fueling change through its practices, commitments and technology, view the full 2024 Blackbaud Impact Report here .



About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .



