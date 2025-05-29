Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Whirlpool Foundation Announces 2025 Sons & Daughters Scholarship Recipients

2025-05-29 02:02:33
(MENAFN- 3BL) The Whirlpool Foundation announced that it has awarded 23 scholarships to the students of Whirlpool Corporation employees through the Sons & Daughters College & Vocational Training Scholarship Program. The scholarship program is in its 73rd year.

These scholarships celebrate the best and brightest among high school seniors across Whirlpool Corp. locations - including the company's 10 U.S. manufacturing communities. The Whirlpool Foundation provides these scholarships through a competitive process in which children of more than 20,000 U.S. Whirlpool Corporation employees are eligible to apply.

“Each year we are honored to invest in the future of some of the brightest high school graduates through this scholarship program,” said Traci Robinson, managing director of the Whirlpool Foundation.“These scholarships can make a tangible impact in helping to pay for the education needed to start the career journey they have been preparing for.”

The following children of Whirlpool Corporation employees have been selected to receive a 2025 scholarship:

  • Abigail Crisp, child of Jason Chad Crisp
  • Allison Kettle, child of Devrim Kettle
  • Ashlyn Bouillon, child of Dennis Bouillon
  • Ashlyn Henry, child of George Henry
  • Brandon Gerding, child of Tracy Gerding
  • Chase Russell, child of Bobby Russell
  • Colton Long, child of Matthew Long
  • Hope Morris, child of Scott Morris
  • Jillian Kaufman, child of Michael Kaufman
  • Kai O'Neal, child of Carmaleta O'Neal
  • Lizzie Gares, child of Amy Gares
  • Luke Felty, child of Greg Felty
  • Mackenzie Hurley, child of Joshua Hurley
  • Matthew Salzman, child of Daniel Salzman
  • Michael Burkhart, child of Bryan Burkhart
  • Mya Inkrott, child of Chad Inkrott
  • Nevaeh Dewitt, child of Mariah Dewitt
  • Ritika Wadke, child of Sonali Wadke
  • Savanna Sanchez, child of Salvador Sanchez
  • Selah Ogle, child of Ashton Ogle
  • Tanishka Jadhav, child of Deepali Jadhav
  • Taylor Fredritz, child of Katherine Fredritz
  • Zoey Burns, child of Daniel Crouse

The Sons & Daughters College & Vocational Training Scholarship Program has provided more than 2,600 scholarships and honor awards totaling over $18 million, with 89 scholarship and award recipients currently attending colleges, universities and vocational schools across the U.S. Children of any full-time Whirlpool Corporation employee at the director level and below are eligible. Students pursuing a 4 year degree will receive $30,000 over 4 years and students working toward a 2 year vocational degree will receive $15,000 over 2 years toward their respective educational costs. Students must maintain a 2.8 grade point average to maintain their scholarship.

Whirlpool Foundation

Since 1952, the Whirlpool Foundation has been making real, positive differences in local communities where Whirlpool Corporation families live and work. This is accomplished through two central pillars: House+Home. "House" supports a decent and affordable place to live and plan for the future, and "Home" focuses on creating thriving, resilient communities with the essential services, quality education, and job training needed to help people dream bigger and do better. The Foundation has an absolute commitment to equality and fairness and takes an innovative approach to social investing that prioritizes impact with measurable results.

