Whirlpool Foundation Announces 2025 Sons & Daughters Scholarship Recipients
These scholarships celebrate the best and brightest among high school seniors across Whirlpool Corp. locations - including the company's 10 U.S. manufacturing communities. The Whirlpool Foundation provides these scholarships through a competitive process in which children of more than 20,000 U.S. Whirlpool Corporation employees are eligible to apply.
“Each year we are honored to invest in the future of some of the brightest high school graduates through this scholarship program,” said Traci Robinson, managing director of the Whirlpool Foundation.“These scholarships can make a tangible impact in helping to pay for the education needed to start the career journey they have been preparing for.”
The following children of Whirlpool Corporation employees have been selected to receive a 2025 scholarship:
-
Abigail Crisp, child of Jason Chad Crisp
Allison Kettle, child of Devrim Kettle
Ashlyn Bouillon, child of Dennis Bouillon
Ashlyn Henry, child of George Henry
Brandon Gerding, child of Tracy Gerding
Chase Russell, child of Bobby Russell
Colton Long, child of Matthew Long
Hope Morris, child of Scott Morris
Jillian Kaufman, child of Michael Kaufman
Kai O'Neal, child of Carmaleta O'Neal
Lizzie Gares, child of Amy Gares
Luke Felty, child of Greg Felty
Mackenzie Hurley, child of Joshua Hurley
Matthew Salzman, child of Daniel Salzman
Michael Burkhart, child of Bryan Burkhart
Mya Inkrott, child of Chad Inkrott
Nevaeh Dewitt, child of Mariah Dewitt
Ritika Wadke, child of Sonali Wadke
Savanna Sanchez, child of Salvador Sanchez
Selah Ogle, child of Ashton Ogle
Tanishka Jadhav, child of Deepali Jadhav
Taylor Fredritz, child of Katherine Fredritz
Zoey Burns, child of Daniel Crouse
The Sons & Daughters College & Vocational Training Scholarship Program has provided more than 2,600 scholarships and honor awards totaling over $18 million, with 89 scholarship and award recipients currently attending colleges, universities and vocational schools across the U.S. Children of any full-time Whirlpool Corporation employee at the director level and below are eligible. Students pursuing a 4 year degree will receive $30,000 over 4 years and students working toward a 2 year vocational degree will receive $15,000 over 2 years toward their respective educational costs. Students must maintain a 2.8 grade point average to maintain their scholarship.
Whirlpool Foundation
Since 1952, the Whirlpool Foundation has been making real, positive differences in local communities where Whirlpool Corporation families live and work. This is accomplished through two central pillars: House+Home. "House" supports a decent and affordable place to live and plan for the future, and "Home" focuses on creating thriving, resilient communities with the essential services, quality education, and job training needed to help people dream bigger and do better. The Foundation has an absolute commitment to equality and fairness and takes an innovative approach to social investing that prioritizes impact with measurable results.
View original content here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment