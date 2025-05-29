Pizza Hut Indonesia Wins“Best Restaurant In Empowering Local Communities” At CNBC Indonesia Awards 2024!

Congratulations to Pizza Hut Indonesia (PT. Sarimelati Kencana Tbk. ) for their commitment to creating an Equal Slice for everyone through their community empowerment programs!

At Pizza Hut Indonesia, we believe our food is more than just what's on the plate-it's about the people, dedication, and togetherness that make every slice special.

After 40 years in Indonesia, we remain committed to empowering local communities, including farmers, supporting Indonesia talent, and creating meaningful opportunities for growth.

We're honored to be recognized as the "Best Restaurant in Empowering Local Communities" at the CNBC Indonesia Awards 2024. This achievement is made possible by the support of our loyal customers and the dedication of our incredible team and partners who share our vision of making a positive impact beyond the pizza for Indonesia.

With this milestone, we are excited to continue creating meaningful connections and contributions for a better future together.

Click here to watch the video on YouTube.