Learn About Customs Exemptions For Imported Samples

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: According to the General Authority of Customs Chairman's Decision No. (3) of 2024, imported commercial samples will be exempted from customs duties under specific regulations and conditions.

Customs has released detailed infographics outlining these conditions and clarifying the types of goods excluded from this exemption.

Conditions and regulations for customs duty exemption:

Samples must be imported in non-commercial quantities, proportionate to the number of the company's branches.

The value of each sample must not exceed QR5,000.

Importers must be licensed to engage in commercial activities.

Samples should not be intended for resale.

The exemption applies only to customs duties and excludes all other fees and taxes.

The imported samples should be strictly for commercial marketing purposes.

Samples must be imported without commercial value, although their value must be declared for customs purposes.

The exemption can be applied only once per item for each particular brand.

Exemptions do not apply to:

Goods subject to high customs duties.

Precious metals or gemstones.

Oud and its derivatives.

The exemption initiative aims to encourage and assist business owners and traders in expanding their investments in the Qatari market.