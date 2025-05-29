Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

The message was received by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi during his meeting on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny.

