Katara Opens 'Windows Into Gaza' Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation - Katara opened the 'Windows Into Gaza' exhibition on Thursday to highlight the humane aspects of life in the Gaza Strip through art and very short stories, offering a profound human narrative and an awareness-raising message.



The exhibition, which was inaugurated by Director-General of Katara Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, features 31 photographs representing a selection of scenes from the daily lives of the people of Gaza, embodying a visual and literary dialogue between text and image.





The exhibition's opening coincides with the publication of 'The Sufferings of Gaza... Very Short Stories' by Qatari author Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik, who drew inspiration from his book, that inspired the texts on display, as part of a creative project.





In this context, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik said that the exhibition represents a cultural contribution aimed at raising awareness and documenting human memory through art. He relied on the very short story for his book, as it is a literary tool capable of conveying meaning in the fewest possible words, yet retaining its full emotional and symbolic impact. This is also exemplified in the images on display, which stand side by side with the text to construct a comprehensive picture of reality.



He noted Katara's hosting of the exhibition as part of its pioneering role in empowering culture to be a voice for humanity and a means of rapprochement between peoples.



The 'Windows Into Gaza' exhibition, which runs until June 10, is a space for contemplation and a mirror that reflects the latent power of culture when it becomes a tool for documenting and conveying the collective conscience. It also represents a call to engage with the Palestinian cause from a cultural and human perspective