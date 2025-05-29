UFC Star Cody Garbrandt Joins Black Buffalo As Brand Ambassador

Whether he's training for a comeback or growing his American Bully kennel No Love Bullies, Cody brings the same pride and focus that Black Buffalo stands for.

Cody joins a respected group of Black Buffalo ambassadors that includes pro athletes, outdoorsmen, and competitors who know what it means to fight for something bigger than themselves. Through this partnership, Cody will work with Black Buffalo to deliver exclusive content for the Black Buffalo Herd.

"I've been a long time dipper. I was introduced to Black Buffalo from my stepfather and after learning more about the product and spending time with the Black Buffalo team out in Vegas, I knew this was a product I can stand behind," says Cody Garbrandt.

Whether in the cage or out in the world, Cody Garbrandt lives with purpose. That is why he is not just a partner. He is a reflection of the Black Buffalo movement.

Black Buffalo is the only smokeless tobacco alternative that delivers the same experience as traditional dip without the tobacco leaf or stem, built for 21+ adult consumers of nicotine or tobacco. Available online and in retailers nationwide.

