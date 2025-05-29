Duas Rodas Brings Brazilian Cerrado-Sourced Quercetin To The Global Functional Ingredients Market

SÃO PAULO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The nutritional supplement market in the US continues to expand strongly, driven by consumers' increasing prioritization of well-being, preventive health and longevity. Approximately 76% of respondents said they would regularly consume supplements in 2024, according to the Innova360 report by Innova Market Insights. The main health claims include immune support, cardiovascular health, healthy aging, weight control and digestive health - all directly linked to the demand for ingredients with functional claims.

In this context, Quercetin has gained prominence as one of the most promising flavonoids. With extensive scientific evidence, the compound has a broad spectrum of properties: antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, anticarcinogenic, antidiabetic, cardioprotective and immunomodulatory. Its effectiveness in neutralizing free radicals and protecting cells against oxidative stress strengthens its application in formulations aimed at cellular health and healthy aging.

Quercetin has also been consolidating itself as an ingredient of interest in sports nutrition, with studies indicating benefits in physical performance, reduction of fatigue and muscle recovery.

Close to completing 100 years of expertise in natural ingredients, Duas Rodas, a Brazilian multinational company that produces ingredients for the food, beverage and supplement sector, commercializes anhydrous and dihydrated quercetin, in powder and granular formats extracted from Dimorphandra mollis (Fava d'Anta), a plant native to the Brazilian Cerrado. The ingredient is part of the Fruittion Botanicals portfolio, focused on botanicals with applications in food supplements, beverages and functional products.

Fava d'Anta is also a source of rutin, another flavonoid with antioxidant, antibacterial, antidiabetic, antihypertensive and neuroprotective properties, increasing the plant's attractiveness for multifunctional applications.

Harvested in areas of native vegetation in the Cerrado, Fava D'Anta is a means of survival for communities in the region. Duas Rodas maintains a sustainable sourcing model from the collection of raw materials to the final ingredient.

With a global presence in more than 70 countries, Duas Rodas serves around 10 thousand customers with a portfolio of 3 thousand items that includes flavors, botanical extracts, dehydrated vegetables, condiments, additives, solutions for chocolate, ice cream, bakery and confectionery. Founded by German immigrants, the company has six factories in Latin America, three in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, as well as offices in the USA and China, and an Innovation and Logistics Center in Europe.

SOURCE Duas Rodas

