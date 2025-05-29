Yango Group Expands 'Points' Loyalty Program To Abu Dhabi With Valuable Rewards For Rides
Exclusively available to subscribers of Yango Play, the program offers users the opportunity to earn cashback in the form of Yango Points every time they complete a Comfort-class ride using a cashless payment method. These points can then be used for upcoming rides across any category, including Comfort, Taxi, and Taxi Van, provided the trip originates within the boundaries of Abu Dhabi. The value of each Yango Point is 1 AED.
Before 30 June 2025, program users will earn up to 50% cashback in Yango Points on all cashless Comfort-class rides. After 30 June 2025, they will continue to receive up to 30% cashback, creating a sustained value proposition for regular riders. The points are credited directly to the user's account and are visible on the main screen of the Yango app, offering an intuitive way to track and redeem them at any time. Once redeemed, points are deducted automatically from the total fare on a future trip. Points accrued, but not redeemed, will remain valid for 30 days after the end of a user's subscription.
Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, commented, "With Yango Points, we're making loyalty simple, transparent, and truly rewarding. Customers in Abu Dhabi are already highly engaged with digital mobility solutions, and we see this program as a natural next step, one that not only adds value to their rides but also reinforces the convenience and advantages of going cashless. This initiative reflects our broader goal of offering our community real value every time they choose Yango."
To join the program, users must be subscribed to Yango Play. New users can access the first 30 days of the subscription for just 1 AED, after which the plan renews at a monthly rate of 29.99 AED. Upon subscribing via the Yango application, users receive up to 50 welcome points, which can immediately be used toward their next ride. Existing subscribers can access the loyalty program directly from their current accounts without any additional setup.
Yango Points will soon extend to cover delivery orders through Yango's Cargo service, broadening the scope of the rewards ecosystem and enhancing its value across more use cases. This planned expansion will allow users to redeem points for logistics and delivery needs, supporting a more connected and efficient urban experience.
As more consumers seek practical and rewarding experiences from digital services, the brand's loyalty program introduces a straightforward solution that enhances affordability without compromising service quality. For users in Abu Dhabi, it represents a new way to turn their daily journeys into real savings.
About Yango Group
Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.
