Intersec Saudi Arabia Returns With Record Exhibition Space Showcasing The Innovations Securing The Kingdom's Future

The seventh edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia, featuring increased government support, will be held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from 30 September to 2 October

Intersec Saudi Arabia will showcase innovations in security, safety and fire protection, hosting industry experts from around the world The size of the exhibition has increased by 25% following a record-breaking edition in 2024, with over 27,000 visitors expected to attend Intersec Saudi Arabia , the premier industry platform for security, safety and fire protection, will return to the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC) from 30 September to 2 October.

Aligning global innovation with national priorities, Intersec Saudi Arabia brings together government authorities, industrial leaders and international solution providers to secure the infrastructure, environments and communities building the nation's prosperous future.

Organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held in association with a range of government entities under the theme Securing progress, igniting safety: Unveiling tomorrow's solutions for Saudi Arabia.

With a series of giga-projects underway in Saudi Arabia, including Neom, Qiddiya, and Red Sea Global, and major global events on the horizon, such as Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, the Kingdom is undergoing a significant transformation. Together, these developments mark a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's evolution, positioning it as a key player in global tourism, sports, and industry.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said, "Intersec Saudi Arabia provides an important platform for decision makers across Saudi Arabia's major projects to connect with global innovators and work together to build a secure, future-ready environment. We look forward to facilitating important business connections that support the country's growth and long-term success."

After a record-breaking edition in 2024, this year, Intersec Saudi Arabia will showcase over 370 exhibitors from more than 35 countries, with over 27,000 visitors anticipated to attend. Intersec Saudi Arabia will feature over 1,000 brands across seven halls, and the exhibition space has been extended by 25% this year to cover 13,908 net square metres, reflecting the growing interest in the event.

Intersec Saudi Arabia now features CPD-certified content theatres, including the Future Security and Safety Summit Powered by ASIS, and the Fire Protection & Technology Summit. The event will also introduce a Thought Leadership Pavilion and see the return of The Premium Club, providing a host of benefits for select buyers and influencers.

The Future Security and Safety Summit will feature the latest insights and engaging discussions on emerging global threats, crisis response strategies and responsible AI innovation among other vital industry topics. The high-level speakers for the summit include representatives from FIFA, Red Sea Global, Diriyah Company, Kearney and Saudi Aramco, among many others.

The Fire Protection and Technology Summit at Intersec Saudi Arabia will gather the most prominent fire and emergency service leaders from across the region to address key challenges, opportunities, standards, policies, and technologies. During the summit, attendees will gain valuable insights from Saudi Civil Defense, International Maritime Industries, and AESG alongside other industry experts.

Riham Sedik, Exhibition Director, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East , said, "The conference and events element of Intersec Saudi Arabia continues to grow each year and will once again bring together the brightest minds in security, safety and fire protection from around the world. The event will offer interactive showcases, live demonstrations and engaging panel discussions, all tailored to the unique needs of the Kingdom."

Intersec Saudi Arabia will be held in Halls 1-7 at RICEC and a purpose-built outdoor area. The event comprises five product sectors, which include Commercial & Perimeter Security, Homeland Security & Policing, Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health and Cybersecurity.

Intersec Saudi Arabia is organised by 1st Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt.

About Intersec Saudi Arabia

Intersec Saudi Arabia, licensed by Messe Frankfurt GmbH, is a world-leading emergency services, security, and safety event that will take place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. This will be the 7th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia as the leading exhibition dedicated to the safety, security & fire industry in the Kingdom.

About 1st Arabia

1st Arabia Tradeshows & Conferences is a leading exhibition & conference organizer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in Riyadh, 1st Arabia has regional offices in Jordan and is set to expand its operations in more countries regionally. 1st Arabia organizes top international trade exhibitions and conferences that provide unparalleled networking and business opportunities for companies looking to excel and grow within the Kingdom. Apart from conducting quality and high profile B2B trade fairs, country specific shows, corporate events, conferences, events management and festivals, 1st Arabia also provides a complete marketing tool and exhibition solutions to their valued clients. 1st Arabia is the only MICE organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who is a member of the International Organizations like IAEE, ICCA, MPI PCMA, SISO and, UFI.