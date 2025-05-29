Hyperspectral Imaging Market To Hit $473M By 2029
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2023
|Forecast period considered
|2024-2029
|Base year market size
|$277.7 million
|Market size forecast
|$472.9 million
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 through 2029
|Segments covered
|Scanning Type, Offering, Technology, Spectral Range, Application
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East and Africa)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Japan, China, India and South Korea
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- As powerful as hyperspectral imaging is, it is not widely used in many areas. Although it can detect harmful gases, check crop irrigation, and identify water pollution, its adoption is limited due to its cost and the difficulty in processing its data.
- Government space agencies such as NASA and ESA use hyperspectral imaging for advanced projects.
Emerging startups
- Condi Food offers automated real-time hyperspectral solutions for analyzing fish, meat, and vegetables, detecting contaminants, and ensuring ripeness or freshness without physical contact.
- Gamaya specializes in hyperspectral imaging-based AI-powered data analytics and crop-specific models to support sustainable food production.
- Unispectral specializes in spectral imaging solutions, overcoming cost, size, and complexity barriers to enable broader adoption of hyperspectral technology.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the global hyperspectral imaging market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global market for hyperspectral imaging technologies was valued at $277.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $472.9 million by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2029.
- The defense and intelligence segment will continue to dominate the global hyperspectral imaging market, due to the increased adoption of hyperspectral imaging for enhanced surveillance, target identification, and reconnaissance.
- The North American region is the leading revenue generator for the global hyperspectral imaging market. In 2023, it accounted for $108.9 million in revenue, representing about 39.2% worldwide.
Market leaders include:
- BAYSPEC INC. BRIMROSE CORP. CHNSPEC TECHNOLOGY (ZHEJIANG) CO. LTD. CORNING INC. CUBERT GMBH CYTOVIVA INC. EXOSENS GALILEO GROUP INC. HANSA LUFTBILD AG HEADWALL PHOTONICS INC. HORIBA LTD. IMEC LLA INSTRUMENTS MALVERN PANALYTICAL LTD. NORSK ELEKTRO OPTIKK NORTHROP GRUMMAN ORNET SDN BHD PLANET LABS PBC RESONON INC. SPECIM SPECTRAL IMAGING LTD. SPECTIR SURFACE OPTICS CORP. XIMEA GMBH
