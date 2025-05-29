Hyperspectral Imaging Market To Hit $473M By 2029

Boston, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Hyperspectral Imaging: Technologies and Global Markets ” is expected to grow from $301.4 million in 2024 to $472.9 million by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2024 through 2029.

The report analyzes trends and provides revenue data for market segments and regions. It segments the market by scanning type, type, technology, spectral range, application, and region, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including South America, the Middle East and Africa). The report also examines emerging technologies and the vendor landscape, and concludes with profiles of leading companies in the market.

This report is highly relevant due to the increasing demand for advanced hyperspectral imaging technology driven by rising government spending on defense and precision farming worldwide. It provides an in-depth analysis of hyperspectral imaging technologies, highlighting their applications in enhanced surveillance, target identification, and reconnaissance in defense, as well as crop monitoring, soil analysis, and disease detection in precision farming. The insights into trends, growth opportunities, and emerging challenges, make the report essential reading for stakeholders such as defense companies, distributors, precision agricultural companies, and investors.

The factors driving the market include:

Remote Sensing Demand: Remote sensing technology is increasingly used for environmental monitoring, agriculture, and urban planning. It allows for detailed data collection without physical contact, making it essential for many applications.

Medical and Space Use: Hyperspectral imaging is used in medical diagnostics for disease detection and surgical guidance, providing detailed spectral information. In space exploration, it helps analyze planetary surfaces and identify minerals.

Agriculture: In agriculture, hyperspectral imaging monitors crop health, detects diseases early, and optimizes resource use, such as water and fertilizers. This leads to better crop yields and sustainable farming practices.

Technological Advances: Technology advances have improved the quality and speed of hyperspectral imaging. Innovations such as miniaturized sensors and advanced data processing make it more efficient and accessible for a growing number of applications.

Government Funding: Government investment supports the development and adoption of hyperspectral imaging. Funding helps advance research and expand its applications, such as mapping mineral resources for national security.

Request a sample copy of the global market for hyperspectral imaging report .

Report Synopsis