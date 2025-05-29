Questex's Digital Signage Experience Opens Nominations For The 2025 Digital Signage Experience (DIZZIE) Awards
NEW YORK, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the premier event for the digital signage industry, today announces nominations are open for the 2025 Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIES). The awards will be presented at DSE 2025, taking place October 19-21, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California.
The DIZZIE Awards honor the most visionary and impactful digital signage projects and the individuals driving the industry forward. Recognizing innovation, creativity, and excellence, the DIZZIES celebrate installations and campaigns that push boundaries and redefine what's possible in digital signage.
Award Categories include:
Project Categories
- Corporate Environments Digital-Out-Of-Home Educational Environments Entertainment & Recreation Experiential Design & Planning Healthcare Environments Hospitality Public Spaces Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice Retail Environments Sustainable Solution Transportation Venues Digital Signage Content of the Year Digital Signage Experience of the Year
Individual Categories
- Trailblazer Emerging Talent
All nominations will be reviewed by a panel of esteemed judges.
"The DIZZIE Awards spotlight the trailblazers, creative leaders, and game-changing projects that are shaping the future of digital signage," said David Drain, DSE event director at Questex. "We're excited to once again honor the groundbreaking work taking place around the globe."
Click here to enter a Project category and here for an Individual category. Submissions are open through August 1, 2025.
For more information about DSE and to register to attend, visit . For sponsor and exhibitor inquiries, contact Kelly Turner at ... .
About Digital Signage Experience (DSE)
Digital Signage Experience (DSE) is the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, showcasing innovations in technology, market applications and creative educational content. With an increased focus on reaching key end-user markets for digital solutions and experiences, DSE will harness other audiences and platforms in hotels, hospitality, travel, healthcare, entertainment, education, sensors and communications technology and more.
