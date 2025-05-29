Theratechnologies Reports On Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|FOR
|% FOR
|ABSTENTION
|% ABSTENTION
|Joseph Arena
|20,473,944
|84.03%
|3,890,222
|15.97%
|Frank Holler
|19,089,786
|78.35%
|5,274,380
|21.65%
|Paul Lévesque
|19,027,772
|78.10%
|5,336,394
|21.90%
|Andrew Molson
|19,066,145
|78.25%
|5,298,021
|21.75%
|Dawn Svoronos
|18,998,230
|77.98%
|5,365,936
|22.02%
|Elina Tea
|19,163,502
|78.65%
|5,200,664
|21.35%
|Dale Weil
|19,005,768
|78.01%
|5,358,398
|21.99%
|Jordan Zwick
|19,618,725
|80.52%
|4,745,441
|19.48%
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at , on SEDAR+ at and on EDGAR at . Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X (formerly Twitter).
Contacts:
Investor inquiries:
Philippe Dubuc
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
...
438-315-6608
Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
...
514-336-7800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- Primexbt Introduces VIP Tiers With Up To 50% Trading Fee Discounts For Active Traders
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- BTCC Exchange Announces Proof Of Reserves In April 2025, Demonstrating Powerful 161% Asset Backing
CommentsNo comment