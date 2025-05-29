Joint Statement Of The Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) On The First Report Covering DPRK-Russia Military Cooperation

The following text was released by the Governments of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America to highlight the publication of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT)’s first report covering DPRK-Russia military cooperation.

Begin Text:

We, the participating states of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), released today its first report. This multilateral mechanism was established in October 2024 to monitor and report on the implementation of United Nations sanctions measures on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). The report is available on the official MSMT website ( ).

The report, which focuses primarily on unlawful DPRK-Russia military cooperation including arms transfers and Russia’s training of DPRK troops, consolidates information provided by MSMT participating states on violations and evasions of sanction measures stipulated in relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs). The report also contains information provided by open source intelligence organizations.

This report is a product of our efforts to address the monitoring gap arising from the disbandment of the UN Security Council’s 1718 Committee Panel of Experts in April 2024 which was caused by Russia’s veto in March 2024. The report will assist with the full implementation of UN sanctions by the international community. The opportunity for dialogue to reestablish the Panel of Experts as a central element of the UN sanctions framework remains open, provided the Panel is restored to the full form it had prior to disbandment.

With the release of the first MSMT report, we underscore once again our shared determination to fully implement relevant UNSCRs. We urge the DPRK to engage in meaningful diplomacy, and call on all states to join global efforts to maintain international peace and security in the face of ongoing threats from the DPRK and those that facilitate its illicit activities in contravention of relevant UNSCRs.

We will continue our efforts to monitor the implementation of UNSCRs on the DPRK and raise awareness of ongoing attempts to violate and evade UN sanctions.

End Text.