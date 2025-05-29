Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Targeting A Major Backer Of Virtual Currency Investment Scams

Targeting A Major Backer Of Virtual Currency Investment Scams


2025-05-29 02:02:02

The United States is imposing sanctions on Funnull Technology Inc., a Philippines-based company that provides the critical computer infrastructure for virtual currency investment scams, and its administrator Liu Lizhi, a Chinese national.  Fraudulent virtual currency investment scams cause serious financial harm to the American people.  Today’s targets are directly connected to over $200 million in losses reported by U.S. victims, with an average cost of over $150,000 per individual.

The United States will go after those who misuse virtual currencies and internet services to perpetrate fraud and other crimes.  We will continue to pursue cybercriminals who abuse the U.S. financial sector.

The Department of the Treasury’s sanctions actions were taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13694, as amended by E.O. 14114.  For more information, see Treasury’s press release .

MENAFN29052025004514009831ID1109612405

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search