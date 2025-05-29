Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With North Macedonia Minister Of Foreign Affairs

2025-05-29 02:02:02

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with North Macedonia Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timčo Mucunski today.  The meeting underscored the strong relationship between the United States and North Macedonia and highlighted mutual interests in regional stability, economic cooperation, and NATO.  They explored opportunities to expand economic collaboration, including trade and investment.  The Secretary emphasized the need for NATO Allies to support and achieve five percent defense spending.

